Kristin Piombino is associate editor of Ragan.com
Infographics
Create Killer Infographics in 9 Steps
Crafting an infographic involves much more than choosing fonts, colors and graphics. Follow this step-by-step guide to ensure your visuals deliver an unforgettable story and message.
Communication Strategies
12 Dated Expressions That Deserve a Comeback
Do you use the same words or phrases over and over? Freshen up your vocabulary with these gems from the past.
Writing
When It's OK to Use an Exclamation Mark and When It's Not (Infographic)
You probably shouldn't, but this flowchart will help you know for sure.
The Best Ways to Pump Up Your Instagram Strategy (Infographic)
Making little changes to your posts, such as adding a description or hashtags, can bump up users' engagement with your brand. Give these tactics a try.
26 Little-Known Facts About Google (Infographic)
You think you know Google. But you don't know everything about it.
Lessons From the 10 Best LinkedIn Company Pages
LinkedIn asked its users to nominate the most inspiring Company Pages on the network. Here are the winners and ways to apply their smart tactics to your page.
Communication Strategies
Beware of These Commonly Misused and Misspelled Words (Infographic)
Even the strictest editors aren't immune to some of these miscues.
Content Marketing
This Type of Content Gets the Best Marketing Results (Infographic)
Stop wasting time on content marketing tactics that don't deliver. This infographic reveals which types of content work best, and the metrics you should track.
Writing
The Hardest -- and Easiest -- Punctuation Marks to Use (Infographic)
A ranking of 15 punctuation marks according to how difficult they are to learn and use. Do you agree with these ratings?
Viral Marketing
Why Your Content Isn't Going Viral (Infographic)
You create good content, so why isn't anyone sharing it? This infographic explains why and offers ways you can tweak your content so people can't wait to pass it along.
Social Media Marketing
A Guide to Perfect Social Media Posts (Infographic)
What does a perfect social media post look like? Some detailed tips for creating the best posts possible.
Copyrights
How to Avoid Copyright Trouble When Using Online Images (Infographic)
This infographic explains how to stay on the right side of the law, as well as tips for creating original images.
Battle of the sexes
How Men and Women Use Mobile and Social Media Differently (Infographic)
While both genders are hooked on social media and mobile devices, they prefer to use the technology differently. Here's what organizations need to know.
Social Media
A Guide to the Best Times to Post on Social Media (Infographic)
If you aren't posting to social media when most of your audience members are on, all that time you spent can go to waste. These are the times you should focus on.
These Are the Most Engaging Brands on Twitter (Infographic)
The brands with the most followers aren't necessarily the ones with the most engaged followers.