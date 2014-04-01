Why This Teen Was Accepted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities

April 1, 2014 2 min read

As the letters poured in, one after the other, even Kwasi Enin himself was a little shocked: the 17-year-old Long Island high school senior realized he’d been accepted into every Ivy League university in the country.

While few students have the gall to apply to all eight Ivies, rarer still is unanimous acceptance across the board, given each school’s varying criteria and highly competitive protocols.

What made Enin so universally enticing? For starters, he ranks eleventh in his high school class of 647 and received an SAT score of 2,250 out of 2,400. In addition to taking 11 Advanced Placement courses this year, he also sings in the school’s a cappella group, plays viola and volunteers in the radiology department of a local hospital.

The fact that he’s a first-generation American student of Ghanaian parents -- both of whom are nurses -- also helped him stand out, Katherine Cohen, a college consultant, told USA Today. Enin also plans to study medicine.

But exactly where remains to be seen. His decision will ultimately hinge on the kind of financial aid packages he receives. While Princeton has been the most generous so far, he said, he has yet to receive offers from Columbia, Cornell or Harvard.

Other Ivy League universities to which Enin was accepted -- so named in the '30s, originally, for a Northeastern football league -- include Brown, Dartmouth, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale.

