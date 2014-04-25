Amazon

Why UPS Should Be Very Afraid of Amazon's Delivery Plans

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Amazon has already changed the way we shop and consume media. Who's to say the ecommerce giant can’t also overhaul how you get your mail?

Amazon is testing out a pilot program in which its own fleet of drivers will bring Amazon packages to your door, completing the "last mile" of the delivery process, according to a report in today’s Wall Street Journal.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment.

The Seattle tech giant has been dropping hints for some time that it might develop its own delivery network. And it would be a smart place for the company to be looking for innovation: Amazon’s shipping costs have been consistently rising in recent years. 

Related: Amazon Launches Pilot Program Selling 3-D Printed Products

In 2013, Amazon spent $3.5 billion on shipping, according to the company’s latest annual report. That’s because Amazon’s shipping revenues did not cover its shipping costs. While Amazon charged for shipping to the tune of $3.1 billion, the ecommerce giant spent $6.6 billion on shipping in 2013, according to the report.

The $3.5 billion Amazon sank into shipping is an increase from the previous two years, too. The company spent $2.9 billion in 2012 and $2.4 billion in 2011.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos mentioned that in the U.K., the ecommerce giant had already created a “last mile” delivery service because the delivery services in the country could not keep up with its busiest delivery schedules. And he alluded that this was just the beginning. “In India and China, where delivery infrastructure isn’t yet mature, you can see Amazon bike couriers delivering packages throughout the major cities. And there is more invention to come,” he wrote.

Related: Is Amazon Making Peace With Its Retail Frenemies?

A trip through Amazon’s job postings reveals that the ecommerce giant is on the hunt for a handful of top-level transportation management logistics experts. One job posting specified it was looking for someone to “be an owner of Amazon’s scheduled delivery operations, helping us optimize our carrier delivery performance, decrease costs and achieve a superior last-mile delivery experience.” Another managerial role Amazon is hiring for would “analyze the delivery performance across the North American transportation network, identify improvement opportunities and then take business improvement programs from inception to successful implementation.”

The last-mile delivery program is being beta tested in New York, L.A., and San Francisco, according to The Wall Street Journal’s report.

Amazon has been aggressively moving into new markets as of late. Earlier this week, the Seattle giant announced a program called Prime Pantry. Available to members of its subscription shipping service, Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry allows customers to order up to 45 pounds of non-perishable household goods for a flat shipping rate of $5.99.

Related: Taking Aim at Costco and Walmart, Amazon Launches Prime Pantry

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Amazon

Amazon's Jeff Bezos Gets the SNL Treatment

Amazon

Check Out the New Amazon 4-star Stores -- And Get 4 Tips for Any Business

Amazon

It's Official: Amazon's HQ2 Will Be Split Between NYC and Arlington, Va.