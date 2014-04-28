Are Self-Driving Cars Only a Matter of Time?

April 28, 2014 1 min read

In between making Google Glass available to the public and staffing up its health and aging project Calico, Google's also been at work rethinking the future of our daily commute.

The company released an update today about the progress of its Self-Driving Cars Project since its launch in 2012. While the autonomous cars haven't gone out on the road unsupervised just yet, they've driven more than 700,000 miles in and around Google's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters.

Related: Would You Spend $1,500 on Google Glass?

As shown in the video below, the vehicle software has been taught to recognize and react to pedestrians, cyclists, stop signs, construction sites and railroad crossings. Although you have to wonder, which new frontier would make seasoned drivers more nervous—just letting go and having the car do the navigating, or teaching a newly-permitted 16-year-old the rules of the road?

Check it out.



Related: Google Scoops Up the Drone Maker Zuckerberg Failed to Win