Technology

Yelp Now Points Users to Businesses That Accept Bitcoin as Payment

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

If you have bitcoins to blow, Yelp just made it easier for you to find local places to spend them.

The popular (and plenty controversial) customer review site announced on its blog yesterday that it’s making room for Bitcoin in the “More business info” section that appears on each company’s page. Yes, it’s now, or should we say finally, letting users know which of its millions of listed companies accept Bitcoin as payment.  

The words “Accepts Bitcoin:” followed hopefully increasingly by a “yes,” and not a “no,” will now appear directly below “Accepts credit cards:” That’s big news for Bitcoin boosters.  

Related: Lazy Customers Can Now Search Yelp Using Emojis 

While Yelp slapping up a handful of text about Bitcoin payment acceptance might not seem like a big deal to you, it is to us. The move signals another mainstreaming win for the world’s first cryptocurrency, which is quickly turning the traditional payments industry on its head across the globe, online and in-store.

It won’t be long before most merchants accept Bitcoin. About 50,000 merchants around the world already do, according to Nicholas Tomaino, business development manager at Coinbase, a San Francisco-based global Bitcoin wallet and merchant service. The “vast majority” of them, he said, are online businesses, not brick-and-mortar operations, making the in-store corner of the market “ripest for bitcoin to disrupt.”

As of 11:25 a.m. EST, CoinMap listed some 4,212 brick-and-mortar businesses currently accepting Bitcoin. That number literally grows by the day.  

Related: Square Market Now Takes Bitcoin Payments

The folks at Yelp are paying close attention to the in-store Bitcoin payments race. They’ve obviously done their homework and they like what they see:

“For those who haven’t heard the buzz about Bitcoin, it’s a new payment technology that allows consumers and businesses to make fast, secure and low-cost digital payments from any Internet-enabled device,” Yelp said in its announcement yesterday.   

“Why does this matter? Bitcoin also allows for consumers and businesses to transact without having to store sensitive data like a credit card number. Finally, like cash, Bitcoin's transactions are one-way, so businesses don't have to worry about chargebacks.”

If you’re a business owner who wants to add Bitcoin to the list of payments you accept and you’re on Yelp, you can log in to your Yelp account via biz.yelp.com and add the cryptocurrency to your payment attributes in a click. If only it were that easy to actually accept bitcoins.

Related: More Major Retailers Are Getting Ready to Accept Bitcoin

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

High Tech Is Powerfully Influencing the Future of the Cannabis Industry

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It