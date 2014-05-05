If You're Not Following These Tips, No One Will Click on Your Pay-Per-Click Ads

May 5, 2014 3 min read

If your pay-per-click advertising is experiencing low click-through rates and conversion rates, your ad copy might be to blame. Due to the size limitations of PPC ads, you must use the available character space wisely to present your ads in a manner that attracts clicks.

Turning average ad copy into excellent ad copy can drastically improve your clicks, conversions and revenue. Follow these six tips to get started:

1. Highlight benefits and use them as selling points. Making specific benefits that are important to your target audience pop can attract clicks, especially those that are on the fence. Test different selling points and find out what ones result in the best click-through and conversion rates.

2. Answer objections in your ad copy. Text such as “Guaranteed,” “Certified,” or “No Risk” can deliver an instant level of comfort. If a potential question or objection the consumer may have is answered in the ad copy, it can help increase the click-through rate and result in more of those clicks converting once potential customers land on your website.

3. Use attention-grabbing ad titles. The title of your ad is the first thing your potential website visitor will see. A good title will more likely capture their attention and result in a click, while a bad title will surely be passed over. Your product or service could be amazing, but it won't matter if your title doesn't instantly grab people.

4. Test multiple ad variations. To develop a successful pay-per-click campaign, you will need to test multiple keywords, ad copy, titles and targeting options. By testing multiple variations of each component, you can then assemble the best performing parts to develop ads that perform well for your campaign. Pay-per-click advertising is not as simple as it might look, as it requires constant testing and optimizing to fine-tune the overall performance. When done correctly, PPC produces incredible results.

5. Write ad copy for the consumer in mind. Many businesses write ad copy that resembles technical product descriptions. Craft ad copy for your target consumer and write it in a language they will understand and relate to.

6. Enhance your offer. If you are still experiencing low conversion rates then you will need to look into your offer. As mentioned above, testing different ads is important, and the same is true when it comes to offers. Test multiple offers as well, because sometimes the slightest change can result in a sudden increase in campaign performance. Both ends of the campaign, the ads and the offer, need to be perfect.

