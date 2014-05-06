Google

All-Knowing Google to Roll Out Geographically-Triggered Shopping Alerts

On the heels of the announcement that Google Shopping Express is expanding same-day delivery in New York and Los Angeles, the search giant has announced a new mechanism that digs deeper yet into consumer browsing habits.

A new update to Google Now introduced yesterday will notify U.S. users on their smartphones when they are in close geographic proximity to a store carrying a product they’ve previously searched for on Google.

Google Now is an intelligent personal assistant program available on both mobile and PC platforms that is Google’s answer to Apple’s Siri -- or Microsoft’s newly-announced Cortana.

Related: Google Docs and Google Sheets Are Now Standalone Apps for iOS and Android

While walking through a mall, for instance, “a Google Now card showing you the product and price to remind you that you wanted [it]” will pop up. Such notifications would even surface offline, Google explained in a blog post.

And in addition to browsing, the company is also looking to simplify the payment process -- by reportedly bringing Google Wallet to its forthcoming Google Glass. The company is testing a way for users to send money to friends by simply vocalizing the command to Glass, according to TechCrunch.

“Imagine you’re at a restaurant and you want to send your share of the bill to a friend,” describes the report. “You simply ask Glass to ‘send money,’ swipe through the interface a few times and you’re done.”

Related: Cutting the Cord: How One Woman Tried to Hide Her Pregnancy From the Internet

