Advertising

Diet Coke Campaign Fizzles After Consumers Mock 'You're On Coke' Snafu

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Flame retardant isn’t the only questionable substance Coca Cola is looking to distance itself from in recent days.

While consumers have long queried whether or not the beloved beverage happens to contain cocaine, Coke has now scrapped an ad campaign perceived by social media and the blogosphere to allude to the drug.

Themed “You’re On,” the ads presented the beverage as an energy driver for consumers in make-or-break situations. One print ad read: “You moved to New York with the clothes on your back, the cash in your pocket and your eyes on the prize. You’re on. Diet Coke.”

Unfortunately for the beverage giant, the placement (and font size) of the word diet had many consumers reading "You're On. Coke."

Related: Want Your Ad to Go Viral? Get a TV Network to Ban It.

When all this hoopla began a few months back, Coca Cola told AdWeek that the advertising campaign "celebrates ambitious young achievers from all walks of life and reminds them that Diet Coke is there to support them in the moments when they are at their best.” The company added that there was absolutely no connection with any illegal drugs.

But AdWeek, which suggests that the drug reference was intentional, also noted the name of the New York agency that developed the ads, Droga5, seemingly adds fuel to the fire -- as "drogas" translates to drugs in Spanish.

As a result of all the blowback, Coke will replace the ads beginning today with the same campaign -- entitled “Just for the taste of it” -- that it used to introduce Diet Coke back in 1983. A new print ad reads, “There’s nothing like the refreshing taste of Diet Coke. Except maybe finding a twenty in your pocket. That’s pretty great.”

Related: The 'Got Milk' Slogan Is No More

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

5 Reasons Why You Should Still Be Advertising on Facebook

Facebook and Google Are Not So High On Cannabis

Advertising

Social Media Analysis Shows Nike Scored a Major Win With Kaepernick Ad