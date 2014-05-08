Technology

Adobe Releases Free App for Making Narrated Video Presentations

Adobe has released today a new storytelling app for the iPad that aims to make business pitches and presentations a cinch -- and it’s giving it away for free.

Called Adobe Voice, the animated video app allows users to combine their own recorded voiceovers with images, animation, music and special effects.

Requiring no filming or editing, the tool is ideal for creative professionals prototyping a project or small business owners connecting with customers, Adobe said. Once created, videos can be shared instantly.

By incorporating a user’s own voice as the focal point, presentations become more dynamic and personal, explains Ely Greenfield, an Adobe senior principal scientist.

Check out how the fashion and accessories entrepreneur, Stephanie Kuoch, has used the app to market her brand, Steppie, as well as to tell the story of her company’s founding in the video below:

