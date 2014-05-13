Who Rules the Internet: Cats or Dogs? (Infographic)

May 13, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no surprise that content featuring animals is immensely popular. We can’t get enough of cats like LIL BUB, Colonel Meow (R.I.P.) and the head-tilting pugs, Minnie and Max.

So if you’re lucky enough that you can share animal photos ad nauseum, which animals will please your audience the most?

In this infographic created by pet photo-sharing service Klooff, we learn that the Internet is ruled by cats. (Sorry, Fido.) Feline photos receive over two times more “likes” than dog photos.

Related: Do Pets Make the Best Co-Workers?

And those selfies that everyone seems obsessed with? Turns out cats can’t resist turning the camera on themselves, with #catselfie being the No. 1 pet Internet trend of 2014.

Even if your business does not lend itself to a constant barrage of cuddly kittens and playful puppies, clear photos never go out of style. Crisp photos get a 91-percent increase in engagement versus a blurry photo.

Or you could just get a hedgehog -- this year’s top trending exotic pet.

See the infographic in full below.