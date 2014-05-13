Pets

Who Rules the Internet: Cats or Dogs? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s no surprise that content featuring animals is immensely popular. We can’t get enough of cats like LIL BUB, Colonel Meow (R.I.P.) and the head-tilting pugs, Minnie and Max.

So if you’re lucky enough that you can share animal photos ad nauseum, which animals will please your audience the most?

In this infographic created by pet photo-sharing service Klooff, we learn that the Internet is ruled by cats. (Sorry, Fido.) Feline photos receive over two times more “likes” than dog photos.  

Related: Do Pets Make the Best Co-Workers?

And those selfies that everyone seems obsessed with? Turns out cats can’t resist turning the camera on themselves, with #catselfie being the No. 1 pet Internet trend of 2014.

Even if your business does not lend itself to a constant barrage of cuddly kittens and playful puppies, clear photos never go out of style. Crisp photos get a 91-percent increase in engagement versus a blurry photo.

Or you could just get a hedgehog -- this year’s top trending exotic pet.

See the infographic in full below.

pet internet trends 2014 infographic (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Pets

Traveling With Your Pet This Holiday? Bone Voyage!

Pets

The 10 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America

Pets

6 Reasons You Can't Go Wrong With the Pet Industry