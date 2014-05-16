My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Want a Huge Boost in Efficiency? Make Some Small Changes.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want a Huge Boost in Efficiency? Make Some Small Changes.
Image credit: Pixabay
Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Lemonly
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you think big, you tend to overlook little changes that can lead to astounding results.

For example, a 2009 study found that when hospitals followed a simple checklist before a surgical procedure, death rates decreased by 40 percent.

When Marriot implemented workplace flexibility, the company found that low-value work dropped from 11.7 hours per week to only 6.8 hours, and productivity increased even though the number of hours worked decreased. 

When my company cut our sluggish Monday morning meeting down from 30 minutes to 15 minutes and asked all employees to stand, we got everyone’s week off to a better start and saved $520 of billable time every single week.

Related: The Power of One Percent: How to Boost Business Three-Fold in a Year

The most powerful innovation happens incrementally.

Often, optimizing your processes doesn’t require spending more money or making slow cultural changes. According to a survey by Ask.com, simply moving managers’ desks away from the people they supervised increased productivity.

One good place to start to identify areas ripe for small changes is to see how your company stacks up against others in your industry. Study your industry profits and overhead statistics. Use these as a benchmark to measure your own efficiency.

Also consider how many meetings you have each week, including impromptu group discussions. Ask yourself whether those staff meetings are really necessary or if an email update would suffice.

Whatever changes you want to implement, try this method for identifying, testing and optimizing:

1. Experiment. When asking why you do things a certain way, don’t ever let your response be, “This is how we’ve always done it.” While your current method may work, there’s almost always a more efficient way to do things. Don’t ever stop asking your team, mentors and customers how you can improve.

Related: Tony Robbins on the 7 'Forces' of Business Mastery

2. Do a trial run. Pick an area of your business or part of your process that is ripe for an update, and give the change a two-week trial period. Tie the results to something measurable (such as revenue per employee or billable hours saved) to determine success.

3. Track the results. For the first few years of my startup, I relied solely on my gut. But all decisions should be based on a combination of metrics, feedback and your gut. Track how things go during the two-week trial and compare your results to old data. For example, if you decide to tweak your email calls to action to convert more incoming leads, measure your click-through or conversion rates prior to the change so you can compare your results.

4. Review the change. When you discuss the trial, your team members may tell you the change worked great -- or they may say it actually caused problems. Accept their feedback and determine whether you should stick with the change.

5. Keep learning. An effective CEO knows that you’ve never got it all figured out. There’s always something you can learn to make your business more efficient. I set a goal to read two books per month, whether business-related, history or fiction. By seeking new ideas and approaches, you can find the keys to even better efficiency.

Too many people wait until something is wrong before they try to fix it. But optimization isn’t about fixing a problem -- it’s about making processes that already work work better. Change doesn’t have to be monumental to make a difference. Remember: It’s the little things that count.

Related: 6 Steps to Becoming Hyper-Efficient

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Strategy Vs. Execution: Which Is More Important to Your Company's Success?

This Entrepreneur Wants to Cure the Sick with High-Quality Cannabis

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth