John T. Meyer is the co-founder and CEO of Lemonly, a visual marketing firm that specializes in infographics and data visualization. Always sweet, never sour, the company has a mission of creating understanding through visuals and telling a story in a unique way.
Remote Workers
How Can You Get the Most Out of Your Remote Employees?
Even employees working outside the office can contribute to your company and its culture.
Entrepreneur Network
One CEO's Take on Remote Hiring Practices and Company Policies
Entrepreneur Network partner John Meyer answers your questions about how to build and manage a talented team.
Entrepreneur Network
The Importance of Authenticity in Social Marketing
Learn how to boost personal branding, strategize your company's social media posts and increase your Facebook likes.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Find the Perfect Domain Name, Create Infographics and More
From figuring out the right URL for your company to assigning graphics, this entrepreneur shares his tips on a variety of subjects.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Fight Burnout, Encourage Team Loyalty and More
From parental leave policies to infographic courses, Entrepreneur Network partner John Meyer shares a variety of tips.
Ready for Anything
8 Do's and Don'ts of Health, Happiness and Success (Infographic)
John Meyer's new ebook points the way with fun illustrations on how you can achieve more, including personal contentment.
Client Relationship Management
Is Technology Lulling You Into Working Too Remotely?
Between the dazzle of contemporary communication technology and the need to keep overhead low, entrepreneurs risk underestimating the value of meeting clients face to face.
Remote Workforce
4 Tips to Make Working Remotely Work for You
It's an exciting time when any coffee shop can be your office for the day.
Ready for Anything
The Best Email You Ever Wrote
Try to figure out the answer to entrepreneur John Meyer's thought experiment. If you can't, see what you must do.
Habits
The Not-to-Do List -- 7 Habits That Are Sabotaging Your Productivity and Happiness
Here's a roundup of the best things to avoid to achieve work results and better peace of mind. Discover growth through subtraction.
Ready for Anything
Punch Your Inbox in the Face
The joy of receiving messages from strangers has worn off. Here's how to gain control over the email deluge.
Ready for Anything
The Most Important 20 Minutes of the Day
It doesn't matter when you tackle this task. Just be sure to set aside time to plan.
Goals
Is Goal Setting Missing From Your Daily Routine? (Infographic)
Many people swear by this ritual. Find out how this practice could enhance your entrepreneurial success.
Growth Strategies
Want a Huge Boost in Efficiency? Make Some Small Changes.
Use this method for identifying, testing and optimizing shifts at your business.