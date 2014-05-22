10 Surprisingly Useful Business Tips From a Parody Twitter Account

May 22, 2014 3 min read

If you were alive in the late 1980s and mid 1990s, you might remember Jean-Luc Picard. Played by actor Patrick Stewart, Picard was captain of the USS Enterprise in the Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series, as well as several movies. What you might not know is that the guy has some pretty sage business advice.

Let me explain.

Last night, I sat on my couch watching 2013's Star Trek: Into Darkness. Kind of lame, I know. I know. But for a nerd like me, it was a pretty decent flick.

It got me thinking about Picard and "The Next Generation" and how that show was, well, always a little too geeky even for my tastes. But then I took to Twitter and thought, heck, I'm gonna search for Jean-Luc Picard and see what turns up. That's when I found @PicardTips.

I don't ususally think twice about most Twitter parody accounts but this one had me reading. And reading. Whoever manages this one shares some surprisingly useful tips on management -- all presumably gleaned from Picard's role as captain on Star Trek.

After scanning his feed, I've collected 10 of @PicardTips' best nuggets of advice. They're good reminders even for the most serious business person.

Here they are in no particular order:

Picard management tip: The respect you show your crew is a major factor in determining how they feel about their work. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) May 20, 2014

Picard management tip: Tell good stories. The right story can persuade, inspire, or illuminate. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) May 5, 2014

Picard management tip: It is not necessary to agree with the majority. Part of leadership is individuality. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) May 17, 2014

Picard accessorizing tip: Don't overdo it. A little bling goes a long way. pic.twitter.com/Epq748bDc2 -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) March 7, 2014

Picard management tip: Run crisis drills when all is well. A real calamity is not a good time for training. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) April 25, 2014

Picard management tip: If you succeed too much and become cocky, recognize it, admit it, and stop it. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) May 10, 2014

Picard management tip: Question authority, and permit others to question yours without fear of punishment. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) April 7, 2014

Picard management tip: Respect and seek to comprehend the viewpoints of people who are very different from you. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) March 14, 2014

Picard perspective tip: Spend some time staring at the stars. It feeds the soul and revives the mind. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) April 3, 2014

Picard ethics tip: Target their weapons. -- Picard Tips (@PicardTips) May 5, 2014

