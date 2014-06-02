Ready For Greatness? Be Our Entrepreneur of 2014

June 2, 2014 1 min read

Are you a business owner with a game-changing idea? Consider yourself called to action. For the seventh year running, we’re scouring the country for our Entrepreneur of 2014. Only entrepreneurs who are transforming their industries and their communities need apply.

Those recognized this year will join a prestigious list of innovators that includes Limor Fried of AdaFruit Industries, Daniel Lubetzky of KIND healthy snacks and Rick Alden of SkullCandy.

Winners will be feted at a special conference in 2015 as well as featured in the pages of our magazine (never mind a host of other prizes). Entries are considered for three categories, Entrepreneur of 2014 (for those with more than $3 million in revenue), Emerging Entrepreneur (for companies with between $50,000 and $300,000 in revenue) and College Entrepreneur (for student business owners between the ages of 18 and 25).

If you think you're ready, just remember to get moving -- applications are due June 17.