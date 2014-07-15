Intellectual Property

Why Protecting Intellectual Property Is Crucial to Business Success on 5 Counts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-founder and Managing Partner, Klemchuk LLP
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Because intellectual property is not a physical asset, it can easily be overlooked. Safeguarding a company’s intellectual property is crucial to developing and maintaining a successful business, however. 

Yet a company's use of its intellectual property can result in high-stakes battles. This past year top U.S. politicians criticized the very name of a NFL team, the Washington Redskins, and last month the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Trial and Appeal Board cancelled federal protection for its trademarks, saying they disparage Native Americans. The team is appealing this decision, which has implications for its sale of merchandise.

The following is an overview of different ways business owners can protect their intellectual property:

Related: 7 Persistent Myths About Intellectual Property

1. Brand recognition. When a company builds strong goodwill with consumers, its identifying trademark as the source of certain products or services can be extremely valuable. These brands act as a shorthand for quality. Almost every business has at least one trademark. In most cases, a registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (charging a filing fee of $325 per class of goods or services) provides a good first step in protecting the brand.

2. Competitive advantage. Know-how, confidential information and trade secrets (think of the recipe for Coke) fall into a category of intellectual property called trade secrets. Every business with employees is at risk of trade-secret theft. Patents can protect technological innovations. But the invention must be disclosed publicly for someone to obtain a patent. Trade secrets and patents can be enormously valuable to a company, mainly because they give it a leg up over the competition.

Timely patent registration, employment agreements and nondisclosure agreements are a few steps that can be taken to protect trade secrets and patents.

Related: How to Take Advantage of the “First-to-File” Patent System

3. Creative works. Depending on the business, copyrights can be an extremely valuable asset. For example, software companies, creative companies (involved in film, photography, marketing and advertising), and technology companies, all can benefit by registering copyrights for their key works. The U.S. Copyright Office charges only a $35 fee for a registration. For the price of the filing fee, a copyright owner gains the ability to seek a special type of damages for infringement (called statutory damages), and attorney’s fees, if the claim is successful. 

Related: How to Avoid Trademark Infringement

4. Internet presence. In today’s world, ecommerce is a vital part of sales and advertising strategies for many companies. Establishing and protecting a distinctive Internet presence can be extremely valuable. An owner should consider domain-name registration, practicing search engine optimization, claiming business listings in various search engines and directories, and monitoring periodically for infringement. 

From a legal standpoint, be careful to ensure that all account passwords are kept in a central location and in the company’s name. Allowing employees or independent contractors to control the account credentials can lead to significant problems if these individuals become antagonistic or disappear. 

5. Social media. Any intellectual property advantage can be affected by social media. To protect their intellectual property and avoid legal problems, companies should include social-media policies in their employee handbooks.

Some issues at stake include inadvertent disclosure of confidential information in social media that could lead to an erosion of competitive advantage (involving trade secrets or patents), infringement on trademarks by third parties via social media, infringing posts of creative works (affecting copyrights) and inappropriate employee comments or product reviews. 

An ounce of prevention can really be worth the investment. Registering a company’s name and key brand as social media handles and user names is another effective strategy to avoid costly legal disputes later.

Related: Writing Social Media Guidelines for Your Company? Tread Carefully. 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Intellectual Property

Launching a Website? Here Are 5 Common Intellectual Property Pitfalls to Avoid.

Intellectual Property

Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5

Intellectual Property

4 Reasons Why the Uber-Waymo Lawsuit Is a Huge Wake Up Call for the $3.5-Trillion Tech Industry