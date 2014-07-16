Be Happy, Make Millions, Live the Dream
Think making millions will bring you happiness?
Think again.
After selling his company for $15 million, living like a rock star and then spending it frivolously as fast as one can imagine, our next guest hit rock bottom and was contemplating suicide. He’s turned it all around now and his journey is as inspirational as they come.
This is one of the many stories you’ll hear in this episode on The School of Greatness. Even though this might sound like a dream to many of you out there, this interview makes it clear that money is not the key to happiness.
Thank you for tuning into episode #19 with the enlightened entrepreneur, James Altucher.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- How James initially stumbled into the business world
- How he built a web development business which was THE Entertainment Web-development Company for clients like Wu-Tang Clan, Puff Daddy, Death Row Records, Miramax, Warner Brothers, HBO, Disney, Time Warner, New Line Cinema and more
- About rapid, massive success and subsequent rapid, massive failure
- How he sold his first company for $15 million and lost it in months
- How to spend a million dollars a week and end up completely broke
- What James’s motivation was to make all the money in the first place
- How he turned his life around by identifying and working on the important things
- How he rebuilt his network and business from scratch
- An important lesson about sleep from a Canadian Kettle Bell Champion
- A simple strategy to exceed all your expectations
- How to identify if your expectations are goals or prison bars
- How to become a money magnet and let it flow straight into you
- About the importance of being aware of and accepting that your life is abundant
- Why it’s a good idea to wipe out your financial goal and build a culture of abundance in your struggling company
- How to stop looking at your bank account every day
- The most influential book James has read
- What living the dream now means to James
- How James defines GREATNESS
- “That being great today is greatness.”
- How to get paid to read his book
- Plus much more…