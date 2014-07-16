Project Grow

Be Happy, Make Millions, Live the Dream

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

Think making millions will bring you happiness?

Think again.

After selling his company for $15 million, living like a rock star and then spending it frivolously as fast as one can imagine, our next guest hit rock bottom and was contemplating suicide.  He’s turned it all around now and his journey is as inspirational as they come.

This is one of the many stories you’ll hear in this episode on The School of Greatness. Even though this might sound like a dream to many of you out there, this interview makes it clear that money is not the key to happiness.

Thank you for tuning into episode #19 with the enlightened entrepreneur, James Altucher.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How James initially stumbled into the business world
  • How he built a web development business which was THE Entertainment Web-development Company for clients like Wu-Tang Clan, Puff Daddy, Death Row Records, Miramax, Warner Brothers, HBO, Disney, Time Warner, New Line Cinema and more
  • About rapid, massive success and subsequent rapid, massive failure
  • How he sold his first company for $15 million and lost it in months
  • How to spend a million dollars a week and end up completely broke
  • What James’s motivation was to make all the money in the first place
  • How he turned his life around by identifying and working on the important things
  • How he rebuilt his network and business from scratch
  • An important lesson about sleep from a Canadian Kettle Bell Champion
  • A simple strategy to exceed all your expectations
  • How to identify if your expectations are goals or prison bars
  • How to become a money magnet and let it flow straight into you
  • About the importance of being aware of and accepting that your life is abundant
  • Why it’s a good idea to wipe out your financial goal and build a culture of abundance in your struggling company
  • How to stop looking at your bank account every day
  • The most influential book James has read
  • What living the dream now means to James
  • How James defines GREATNESS
  • “That being great today is greatness.”
  • How to get paid to read his book
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

This Entrepreneur Gets Inspiration From His Childhood Inventions

Project Grow

This Stanley Cup Champion's Key to Success: Make Sure You're Having Fun

Project Grow

5 Inspirational Tips From My 'Day in the Life of Steve Jobs'