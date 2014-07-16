Be Happy, Make Millions, Live the Dream

July 16, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Think making millions will bring you happiness?

Think again.

After selling his company for $15 million, living like a rock star and then spending it frivolously as fast as one can imagine, our next guest hit rock bottom and was contemplating suicide. He’s turned it all around now and his journey is as inspirational as they come.

This is one of the many stories you’ll hear in this episode on The School of Greatness. Even though this might sound like a dream to many of you out there, this interview makes it clear that money is not the key to happiness.

Thank you for tuning into episode #19 with the enlightened entrepreneur, James Altucher.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: