Chocolate

Hershey Raises Prices for First Time in 3 Years as Cocoa Costs Spike

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

First came the coffee price hike, due to rising coffee bean costs. Now, with cocoa bean costs at a three-year high, chocolate makers are beginning to increase prices as well.

On Tuesday, Hershey announced its first price hike in three years, with an increase of approximately 8 percent across the cocoa giant's lines.

“Commodity spot prices for ingredients such as cocoa, dairy and nuts have increased meaningfully since the beginning of the year," Hershey president Michele G. Buck said in a statement. "Given these trends, we expect significant commodity cost increases in 2015."

Analysts say the move will likely trigger similar price increases by competitors such as Nestle and Kraft.

Related: Hershey's Foray Into 3-D Printing Could Allow You to Be Your Own Willy Wonka

In June, cocoa costs hit a three-year high, due in part to a booming demand for chocolate in Asia. With chocolate consumption increasing in countries like India and China, demand for cocoa beans in Asia has risen 29 percent over the last five years. 

Chocolate prices are further complicated by long-term concerns regarding the sustainability of cocoa supplies. While the Ivory Coast and Ghana's above-expectations output this year has helped soothe concerns regarding cocoa's future, the industry's reliance on small farms with increasingly elderly farmers and the potential for disease in aged trees has raised questions regarding the sustainability of the industry.

With recent price increases for cocoa, dairy and nuts, not to mention other commodities including coffee, beef and chicken, restaurants and food manufacturers are being forced to raise prices across the board. And, with cost increases for raw ingredients affected by everything from climate change, to increased demand, to infertile roosters, it doesn't look menu prices will be coming back down any time soon. 

Related: Chicken Prices Are Rising Because of Rooster Infertility. (We're Serious.)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chocolate

CocoJet: 3-D Printing and Hershey's Chocolate, Together at Last

Chocolate

Get Ready for the 'Achocolypse': The World Is Running Out of Chocolate

Health

Rejoice! Here Are 8 Benefits of Eating Chocolate.