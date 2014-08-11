Communications

3 Powerful Ways to Say 'Thank You'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Personal Branding Blog

We know that appreciation that is seen as fake or manipulative is not received as appreciation at all. That fact, most all of us get. Yet, what also happens is mediocre attempts to appreciate someone that’s done more out of obligation or convenience can also have no effect to negative effects, too.

1. Appreciate someone for who they are

Appreciate someone in your life who just be being who they are makes your professional life better. For a moment, think of who, if they were missing from tomorrow on, you would severely miss in your day to day business activities.

Related: How Workplace Happiness Affects Your Paycheck

The benefits are actually motivational for yourself, the person you thank and your work environment. According to Globoforce, people feel motivated the most by the following two actions:

  • Making a colleague feel good or appreciated
  • Thanking a colleague for going above and beyond

The benefit in this is for you and for the person receiving the appreciation!

2. Find out what someone values and appreciate them with something that’s meaningful to them

We all differ in what we value. For some of us, we value when someone slows down to talk to us, listen meaningfully to what we say or even sets aside special time to talk one-on-one with us. Others value support, additional help, something to make their day easier or to shorten/lessen the workload of their day so they can go onto other things that are of great value to them.

Related: How to Answer Questions Better Than Anyone Else

Still, there are some who really want a tangible outward gift with some material value or visible benefits. And even more others who need to hear someone say and express their gratitude through kind words, verbal recognition of their contributions and words of affirmation.

3. Appreciate someone with meaningful input

To strengthen the relationship with someone, be specific about exactly what you’re thanking them about.  It helps:

  • Them realize that there is something very specific that they do that is of value to you
  • It’s clear to them that you genuinely thank them because of the specificity (instead of the general ‘hey thanks’).

In fact, in the Globoforce study, they found that 73% of employees prefer input from everyone (senior leaders and peers).  While 27%, are happy just from receiving input from their supervisor alone.

Related: Words Do Matter In Workplace Communication

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Communications

Your B2B Customers Deserve Engaging Content, Too! So, Why Not Give It to Them?

Communications

5 Keys to Making True Connections

Communications

This Tech Business Holds Company-Wide, 15-Minute Standing Meetings to Keep Employees Connected