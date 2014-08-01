Customer Service

Treat Your Customers Like You Love Them (Why Wouldn't You?)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More often than not, customer service separates businesses that succeed from businesses that fail. Good customer service doesn’t have to do with the product or service you’re selling -- it’s about building relationships and providing value.

These days, it’s not just word of mouth that you have to worry about. If your customers love you, they can sing your praises to the world. On the flip side, one bad review can be hard to shake. That’s the Internet for you. There’s absolutely no reason not to make the commitment to offering excellent customer service.

An experience that’s overwhelmingly positive can be ruined by a single event or instance. That’s just how it works. One example in particular stands out in my mind.

Related: Forget Customer Service, Think Customer Wowing

Several months ago, I stayed in an expensive hotel for my 40-year high school reunion. My room was clean, the hotel was in a great location, and the bartender was serving up spectacular drinks. Everything was splendid -- until the morning of the event, when there was no hot water.

I called downstairs and was informed that the problem was hotel-wide. It certainly wasn’t the first time I’ve taken a cold shower and I’m sure it won’t be the last. The problem was that the hotel staff couldn’t have cared less. That was the impression they gave me, anyway. I didn’t receive an apology.

In fact, they couldn’t even bring themselves to acknowledge how unfortunate the situation was. They could have turned the situation into a positive experience and made a life-long customer out of me. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened.

You have to work to earn your customers’ trust. The good news is that there are easy steps you can take to ensure your customers are thrilled with your service. Don’t make the mistake of turning off even one customer.

Be personal. Customers want you to feel their pain. Acknowledge their feelings and quickly accept responsibility. People are remarkably forgiving if you acknowledge how they feel and give them credibility. Don’t run from the problem, even if it’s uncomfortable.

Be accessible. Like I said, when customers are upset, they want to be heard. And by that I mean they want to be heard by a human. Make sure that your customers can reach you and your staff to share their likes, dislikes, wants, needs, etc. 

Related: Customer-Service Lessons to Glean From Comcast's Snafu

In the same vein, if you’re made aware of an issue before a customer reaches out to you to complain, be the first to speak up! If someone had warned me before I stepped into the shower, I would have been very impressed. That’s a thoughtful gesture. Instead, I stood there waiting and waiting.

Be genuine. If you don’t really care about your customers’ happiness, they’ll know it. Retain your humanity. That’s how you can compete with the big boys. Why wouldn’t you love your customers? They’re keeping you in business!

Be transparent. No one likes to be surprised, nor feel duped. If you’ve made a mistake, ask your customer what you can do rectify it. In my case, it would have nice to have been offered a free drink, late checkout or possibly a discount on my next visit. Give a reason to come back.

When I checked out the next morning, I asked the front desk if there was anything they could do for me. This was the ideal opportunity for them to improve my experience and have me leave on a high note. Unfortunately, I did not receive any acknowledgement of my frustration, once again.

For better or for worse, customers have more agency than ever before. Shortly after leaving a review online describing my experience, I received a call from the manager asking to reduce my bill by $40.

I told them they needed it more than I did!

Related: Delivering World-Class Service on a Startup Budget

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Customer Service

Does Your Startup Need a Competitive Advantage? Here Are 4 Things That Every Consumer Craves

Customer Service

This Simple Shift in Focus Will Help You Attract (and Keep) More Customers

Customer Service

9 Secrets to Having World-Class Customer Service