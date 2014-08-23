Location

Buying a Franchise? When You Need to Worry About Location.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on The Franchise King

Let me start off by sharing my view on “location, location, location.”

While it’s true that securing a great franchise location can be critical to your success, it’s only one of many things that can contribute to it…to your ultimate success as a franchise owner.

Most of the people who work with me, who use my franchise ownership advisory services, bring up “location” pretty early on in our discussions. They’re really focused on getting a good location for their yet-to-be-chosen franchise business.

While the importance of choosing and ultimately having a good location can and sometimes does dictate the success of a franchise business, it’s a massive waste of time for my clients (and you) to allow location-related thoughts to occupy a lot of your time as you try to find that perfect franchise opportunity.

Tip: Don’t obsess, worry, or even think about location until you decide on a specific franchise and you are towards the end of your research process.

Should I trust the franchisor to pick a good franchise location?

In a word: yes!

Of course.

Why wouldn’t you trust the franchisor to help you secure a good great location for your franchise business?

Don’t you think they want you to succeed?

Stop with the paranoia. Don’t listen to people that have "heard” of franchisors that have purposely picked bad locations for their franchisees.

Here’s why it would behoove you to ignore crappola like that:

The more you make, the more the franchisor makes.

If you become the owner of a franchise business, you’ll be sending in a monthly royalty check to the franchisor. It could be 4, 5, 6, even 10% of gross sales. So, if your franchise does $400,000 in annual sales, and the royalty is 6%, the franchisor gets $24,000 from you. And, they get 6% from every other franchisee, too. Do the math. The franchisor wants you to succeed. They want you to send them big, fat, checks-every month, for the life of your franchise agreement, which is typically 10 years.

They want your location to be a winning one. And, if they want to be a successful franchisor, they need your franchise location to be a successful one. They need you to be successful.

So, you’ll handle calls from others (like this potential franchise owner) who are interested in the franchise just like this:
 

 

Choose, research and purchase

Do it in order.

  • Make sure you’re a fit for franchising.
  • Choose a few opportunities to explore.
  • Explore them. Learn about them.
  • Do great franchise research.
  • Have a franchise attorney look things over for you.
  • Write a formal business plan.
  • Apply for a franchise loan.
  • Make your decision.
  • Find a great location.
  • Open for business.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Location

You Might Be Overlooking One Unexpected Factor About Your Company's Diversity: Location

Location

Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address

Location

Love the Boonies! 5 Tips for Recruiting Top Talent for a Rural Location