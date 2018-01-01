Joel Libava

Joel Libava

Joel Libava is a franchise ownership adviser best known as The Franchise King®. He is the author of Become A Franchise Owner! The Start-Up Guide To Lowering Risk, Making Money, And Owning What You Do (Wiley 2011).

Do Franchise Owners Have Sales Quotas? The Franchise King Explains.

You may have to hit your numbers.
4 min read
The Pros and Cons of Owning a Franchise

Don't be fooled -- buying a franchise isn't for everyone.
8 min read
How to Make the Best Career Choice for You

Listen to yourself and explore all the possibilities. In the end, you'll know what makes sense.
5 min read
The 5 Elements of a Successful Franchise

There is no one perfect franchise, but there are many that have elements that lay the groundwork for success.
4 min read
Buying a Franchise? When You Need to Worry About Location.

A look at the common fears of aspiring franchisees when it comes to choosing their franchise location.
3 min read
The Best Time to Visit Your Franchise Headquarters

Some advice for franchisees on how to decide whether a trip to your franchise's home turf makes sense.
3 min read
Future Franchisees: Don't Be Thrown by the Financial Disclosure Document

Break the FDD down into bite-sized pieces to avoid feeling freaked out and make a well-reasoned decision about becoming a franchisee.
6 min read
10 Habits of Highly Successful Future Franchisees

Just because you own a franchise, a business with proven systems and tested procedures, doesn't mean you can kick back and chillax.
5 min read
How to Spot the Ideal Franchise Opportunity for You

No franchise is perfect, but some can come pretty close -- you just have to go in with your eyes open.
5 min read
Why You Need to Share Your Finances to Buy a Franchise

When purchasing a franchise, it is imperative to have your books in order.
4 min read
Potential Franchisees: The Right Way to Ask 'How Much Money Can I Make?'

There's a right and wrong way to ask how much money your potential franchise could earn when researching becoming a franchisee.
6 min read
3 Things You Must Do Before Becoming Your Own Boss

Before deciding to go into business for yourself, take a deep look at your financial state and personality traits.
6 min read
Beware of These 10 Franchise Ownership Myths

What to consider when weighing a decision to become a franchisee.
5 min read
Veterans: 3 Ways to Minimize the Risks of Buying a Franchise

Owning a franchise can be an appealing option for men and women returning from military service. Here's some advice on what should be considered beforehand.
5 min read
3 Types of Franchises That Make Great Family Businesses

If you're thinking of buying a franchise and want your family to be involved in running it, consider these options.
3 min read
