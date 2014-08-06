Angel Investors

Want Angel Investors? Here's What You Need to Know Right Now. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

If you’re seeking funding from angel investors, you have to know where to strike.

Angel investors are most likely to back Internet, health-care and mobile technology startups in their own backyard. That’s according to data on angel deals completed in the first three months of 2014 and collected through a partnership between the Angel Resource Institute (ARI), Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and CB Insights.

In three out of four angel deals completed in the first quarter of the year, the angel investor or group backed an entrepreneur located in the same state, according to the study, called the “Halo Report.”

Related: Who Should Be Deemed 'Sophisticated' Enough to Be an Investor?

Angel investors were seen putting most of their cash into high-tech businesses during the quarter, meaning you might need to go elsewhere to raise capital if an ice-cream shop is what you have in mind. The Halo Report tracked zero investments in the computer hardware sector and virtually no deals in the energy and utility sectors. Meanwhile, more than 7 in 10 angel investments inked in the first quarter were in the Internet, health-care and mobile industries.

If that’s your sweet spot, how much money should you ask for? The median investment round funded entirely by angels in the first three months of the year was $980,000, according to the Halo Report. When angels or angel groups contributed to a single funding round that includes other investors, like venture capitalists, the median round was $1.65 million.  

Take a look at the infographic below to find out more about where and how angel investors are playing the current market.

Click to Enlarge+
Want Angel Investors? Here's What You Need to Know Right Now. (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Why the Rise in Female Angel Investors Is Good News for Women-Led Startups

Angel Investors

What You Can Learn From This Angel Investor's 5 Rules of Investing

Angel Investors

More Than Money: How the Right Investor Can Add Lasting Value to Your Startup