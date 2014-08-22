Copyrights

It's Official: You Can't Copyright a Selfie Taken By a Monkey

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all take pictures. Many of us share those pictures with friends and loved ones and colleagues and countless other types of connections via social media.

But what happens when a nature photographer goes into the jungle, and his camera is hijacked by a macaque that uses it to snap a selfie which the photographer shares on social media. It goes viral. Who owns the copyright to the image?

The photographer? Or the monkey?

Related: Meet the Algorithm That Can Predict Your Photo's Popularity Before You Post It

Yes, this sounds like a ridiculous question but somehow it is very real. And U.S. copyright regulators have something to say about it.

The whole debate started when photojournalist David Slater traveled to Indonesia in 2011 for a shoot, and his camera was snatched away by an enterprising monkey who proceeded to take, in Slater's estimate, "hundreds of pictures."

"Not very many were in focus," he told The Telegraph in 2011, explaining the incident. "He obviously hadn't worked that out yet."

One image was in focus though -- an admirably shot selfie -- and the snapshot went viral. Slater, hoping to make some money from the image, insisted that he owned the rights and could collect royalties. His basic argument: While the monkey snapped the photo, he did all the preparatory work. Wikimedia, the U.S. organization that owns Wikipedia, thought otherwise, arguing that a person can't own the rights to a photo taken by a monkey.

It appears the U.S. Copyright Office is siding with Wikimedia. As discovered by Ars Technica, buried in a 1,222-page federal copyright law draft report is this illuminatory gem: "The Office will not register works produced by nature, animals, or plants."

Related: Protect Your Original Work From Copycats With Copyrights

There we have it, folks. If "nature" snaps a photo -- be it via animal or plant -- you're out of luck.

Helpfully, the draft report also clarifies that "the Office cannot register a work purportedly created by divine or supernatural beings." That means alleged alien or angel selfies are also out, "although the Office may register a work where the application or the deposit copy state that the work was inspired by a divine spirit."

According to The Telegraph, Slater, who is a British citizen, may have better luck in his home country. Apparently in the United Kingdom, a photographer can claim copyright of an image if he or she came up with the concept, even if the shutter was pressed by someone -- or, presumably, something -- else.

Related: A (Good) Picture Is Worth a Thousand (Text-Only) Posts

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Copyrights

Hey Writers, Need an Idea? The Copyrights on a Bunch of Classics Have Expired and Are Ready for the Zombie Treatment

Copyrights

Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content

Copyrights

YouTube Will Spend Up to $1 Million to Defend Certain Creators Facing Copyright Disputes