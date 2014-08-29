Trends

Flush With Cash, Tech Employees Are Investing in Nightlife

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
This story originally appeared on FOX BUSINESS

As technology IPO and M&A volume approaches boom days, startup employees are finding themselves flush with cash. And while many young techies are spending their money on nightlife, others are taking it a step further, by buying their own stake in restaurants and bars.

“You have this additional disposable income as a result of having some decent exits and with that money there’s only so many places that you can put it,” says Yoway Buorn, who after his previous employer BladeLogic was sold for $800 million, opted to invest in hospitality instead of real estate.

Buorn has a stake in cocktail bar OddJob and spirit brand Distroya.  He has also invested alongside Uber co-founder Garrett Camp in a San Francisco-based music venue Public Works.

Related: Corporations Looking to Startups for Innovation

“I am in a much better position than I would if I was actually playing the stock market,” Buorn says of his returns.

Some of the tech-invested watering holes are springing up in the mid-market neighborhood, a newly revitalized area and home to Twitter, Uber and Square. One of the local hotspots is Alta, a restaurant and bar whose investors include Exitround CEO Jacob Mullins and former Twitter director Ryan Sarver.

Mullins, who often likes to grab a drink with industry peers at the restaurant, takes pride that he’s been involved in developing a gathering place for the startup community.

“Alta CA is providing a physical place for many in tech to slow down for a minute,” he says, adding that it’s especially tech-friendly because “there are power-plugs spaced every three feet around the restaurant and bar, so you can equally recharge your devices as your recharge yourself.”

And then you have tech employees who have left the industry altogether to focus more energy on their hospitality investments, such as Doug Dalton, an early Netscape employee.

Dalton has six cocktail lounges in San Francisco and a mixology store, Cask. After one of his employers was sold to Estee Lauder in New York, he was inspired to bring a similar nightlife experience to San Francisco. Dalton says he “felt like it was contributing to San Francisco in a different way and really enjoyed being a part of that growth.”

He has also launched a startup for bar management called Bartelligence after having numerous tech friends ask for advice in launching their own pubs.

Related: Startups Vie to Become the Uber for Beauty Services

And it’s not just tech employees making these bets, venture firms have invested $152 million in food and beverage companies over the past five years, according to NVCA data. A “major venture capital firm just came to me and asked if they could participate” in Cask, Dalton says.

Hanson Li, founder and managing partner of Salt Partners Group, a restaurant investment company, says that many of his co-investors are in venture capital or employed in the technology industry.

“In their heart, they are risk-taking entrepreneurs and tech people are drawn to that," Li says.

Li also says that unlike other regions, where you often see just one or two people backing a restaurant concept, the tech investors are inspired by the venture capital model, and there tends to be a “group of people spreading the risk around.”

Overall, the San Francisco food and beverage industry is booming with Gwyneth Borden, executive director at the Golden Gate Restaurant Association calling 2014 a “record year for new restaurant openings” in the region.

“People in the community have disposable income,” she says, and they like “having a place to call their own.”

Related: LEGO’s Creative Strategy for Targeting Girls

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Baby Boomers Smoking Reefer in Record Amounts

Trends

The Trends to Watch in 2018 to Help Your Business Succeed

Trends

From Branding to Recruiting, Check Out the 10 Business Trends to Make Next Year a Success