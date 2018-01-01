Katie Roof

Entrepreneurs Pump Brakes on IPOs Amid Investor Uncertainty
Volatile market conditions have investors thinking twice, and companies pushing back their plans to go public.
Flush With Cash, Tech Employees Are Investing in Nightlife
While many young techies are spending their money on nightlife, others are taking it a step further, by buying their own stake in restaurants and bars.
Investors Are Hungry for Food Startups
Traditionally a field dominated by technology and biotechnology, venture investors have developed an appetite for food.
Square IPO Postponed Indefinitely
The company is said to have run into problems with at least one key projection of future performance.
