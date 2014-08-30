My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Writing

5 Ways Writing a Book Can Help Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Ways Writing a Book Can Help Your Business
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With self-publishing becoming easier, more and more entrepreneurs are able to reap the rewards of writing about their business. Putting pen to paper – or fingers to keyboard – can instantly give you credibility, position you as an expert in your field and draw attention to your company.

Three entrepreneurs share how writing a book changed their business:

1. Find your focus. Personal organizer Julie Starr Hook, owner of Five Starr Organizing and Design, says writing her book “From Frazzled to Freedom” provided the unexpected benefit of helping her find the focus of her business. “Writing my book forced me to look at my strengths and weaknesses,” she says.

While writing about residential organizing of kitchens, bathrooms and offices came easy to Hook, she discovered she was much less comfortable with digital organizing.

“I recognized while writing this book that I don’t have to specialize in every area,” she says.

2. Give birth to a new business. David Niu, founder of TINYpulse, was a serial entrepreneur who decided to take a break from work to recharge and bought a one-way ticket to New Zealand for himself, his wife and then-10-month-old daughter. While travelling, he decided to interview entrepreneurs and CEOs about their best practices for managing people as he felt this was the area that caused his burnout. He kept a blog of all of the interviews, which later became a book “Careercation.”

Related: To Write a Best-selling Business Book, Hold Nothing Back

At the end of each interview, he asked a question: “What’s one pain point you have when it comes to managing people that if I took away you’d gladly pay for.” The answer was most often “when employees give two weeks’ notice out of the blue.” This became the birth of a new business – TINYpulse – a way for leaders to get a pulse on how happy, frustrated or burnt out their employees are so they can spark dialogue for positive change before the two weeks’ notice letters fly across managers’ desks.

3. Introduce your business to the public. When Lori Matzke, home-staging expert and owner of Center Stage Home, wrote her book “Home Staging: Creating Buyer-Friendly Rooms to Sell Your House” in 2004, the industry was small and unpopular. “When I solicited real estate agents, very few thought they needed the service because they didn’t really understand it,” she says.

The process of writing forced her to explain staging concepts in ways everyone could understand, something which she hadn’t previously done with clients and may have been standing in her way of making a sale. “It made me realize that if I could explain it [to clients in person], the staging concepts I was implementing would make much more sense to my clients and they would be far more apt to take my advice,” she says.

Related: 5 Steps to Writing a Best-Selling Book

4. Gain clients. Niu’s book has become a central part of TINYpulse’s marketing plan. He frequently sends out the book to prospective clients, highlighting a few passages about individuals who faced similar struggles to those the client has identified. “The book has been a great complement to what we do on a day-to-day basis,” says Niu.

5. Improve your personal credibility. “There’s something magical about saying you’re the author of a book,” says Niu. Attaching the title “author” to his bio has opened opportunities for speaking engagements that have helped him promote his business.

Matzke became a sought-after expert in home staging since writing her book and has made various TV appearances to speak about the topic.

Hook also credits her book with providing an opportunity for media exposure. She now appears as a regular guest on a popular morning show in her hometown, Portland, Ore., and says being an author has caused people to look to her as an expert.

“Not only do I have experience organizing people’s homes but [through writing the book] I’ve done a lot of research on the best ways to organize which helps set me apart from other professional organizers in the area,” she says.

Related: Want to Write a Book? Consider These 3 Self-Publishing Options.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Writing

Avoid Spelling and Grammar Errors in Email with This Award-Winning Writing Assistant

Writing

Make Headway on Your Book (Finally) With These Simple Tips

Writing

The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly