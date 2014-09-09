Social Media

3 Ways to Use Social Media to Align Your Team

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Entrepreneur; CEO and Co-Founder, ClearCompany
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can social media really be utilized to help companies align and engage their employees? It sure can.

According to the 2014 Social Recruitment Monitor Survey by Maximum EMG, companies from a wide variety of industries are using social media as a way to provide real-time information to customers and employees.

Social media is becoming an increasingly important medium for organizations of all sizes to keep employees aligned and engaged. It is also a key factor in achieving internal transparency.

Related: The Rules of Engagement: 5 Ways to Connect on Social Media

Here are some ways to utilize social media to better align organizations and teams:

1. Keep employees updated on all company news and customer interactions. One of the benefits of having an active social-media presence is the ability to engage and interact with a desired audience. This is not only helpful in marketing your company externally, but also when used to align internal teams and entire organizations.

Leaders should encourage everyone on their teams to follow, like or connect with the company’s social-media channels. This way, employees can stay updated on company news or customer conversations that may not warrant a mention in a meeting or newsletter.

It’s also important to let employees know they can, and should, contribute to these conversations. Doing so reflects positively on the company when potential recruits or customers see that the people behind the company truly support it.

2. Recognize employees doing great things on social media. Recognition is an important factor to employee alignment, and social media can be an effective way to spread the word about great work employees are doing.

Related: How to Maintain a Well-Balanced Twitter Feed (Infographic)

Taking the time to not only recognize an employee for their efforts, but also share it with the public is significant. Use content that encourages comments and make sure to tag the employee so all of their network sees the post.

Before moving forward with any of this, check with the employee and make sure they are comfortable with public recognition. Some employees will prefer a more internal tactic, which should always be respected.

3. Remain transparent and lenient on social-media guidelines. Giving employees the opportunity to become brand advocates for the company can help the company reach an extremely expansive audience. However, this also opens up the company to more vulnerabilities and potential issues.

Instead of providing strict rules and guidelines for employees, lead by example. Remain honest and transparent internally about what is being and will be said on social media. Ask that employees respect this and explain why some things are withheld so they understand why they must remain quiet on certain topics.

Transparency provides extremely strong alignment between employees and their employers and allows social media to be a much more powerful tool that truly impacts a company’s bottom line.

Related: Should Complaining About Work on Social Media Be a Fireable Offense?

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

10 Social Media Trends to Watch in 2019

Social Media

How to Become a Social Media Marketing Pro for Less Than $20

Social Media

How to Handle Digital Assets of the Deceased