Andre Lavoie is the CEO of ClearCompany, the talent-management solution that helps companies identify, hire and retain more A players. You can connect with him and the ClearCompany team on Facebook LinkedIn and Twitter.
Office Culture
Try This Wildly Successful Scandinavian Technique to Make Work Comfy for Employees: It's Called 'Hygge'
The Danes, after all, are the second happiest group of people on Earth. So maybe they're on to something.
Team-Building
There's No Easy Way to Say This, But . . . Your Employees Hate Your Team-Building Ideas
What do you do now? Here are three alternatives.
Leadership
Here's What Uber's New CEO -- and All New CEOs -- Can Do To Succeed Where Others Have Failed
When your company is wounded, promoting transparency and employee participation in planning its future are key moves for your next CEO.
Hiring Employees
5 Things Companies Aren't Being Honest About in the Hiring Process. Do Any Sound Familiar?
Why it's important to be up-front with job candidates about what they'll be getting into: the good, the bad and the ugly.
Bad Bosses
These 4 Types of 'Nightmare Managers' Are Scaring Employees Away
You don't have to drive to the local cinemaplex to see "It," to see monsters in action. Just check your workplace.
Employee Retention
Employees Are Still Dissatisfied -- Here's What You Can Do About It
It's going to take a lot more than nap pods and game rooms to satisfy today's employees.
community outreach
4 Ways to Make an Impact That Go Beyond Cause-Related Marketing
Remember that goosebump-inspiring news story about the "human chain" that saved a Texas woman from the floodwaters? That could be your company's "chain."
Managing Employees
Employees March to Many Different Drums. Here Are 3 Ways to Manage All of Them.
A Google investigation found that 65 percent of disengaged employees can't approach their manager with questions. Don't be that manager.
Managing Employees
Google Employees Were Hurt by That Diversity Letter. Here's How to Protect Your Own Team.
When an unforeseeable negative event occurs, employees become distracted, losing sight of their love for the company and their own hard work.
Distractions
3 Major Distractions in Your Workplace (and How to Beat Them)
Are you setting goals that are simply too ambitious? This is one of the things that can distract employees big-time.
Recruiting
3 Tips for Turning Your Entire Team Into Recruiters
The employees you value most are the ones who will be most willing to help you build the team.
talent recruitment
4 Things You're Probably Overlooking in Your Talent-Sourcing Plan
Don't know what a sourcing plan is? It's a plan for finding candidates who don't just fit your organization; they "align" with it.
Managing Teams
3 Signs That Managers, Not Employees, Are the Problem With Performance Management
When employees leave, morale drops and performance stagnates, you definitely have an "uh-oh" situation on your hands.
Employee Performance
4 Tips to Take Struggling Employees to the Top of Their Game
When an employee is performing poorly, your first question isn't so much why the problem has occurred as what you're going to do about it.
Goals
Employees Hate Those Goals the Company Sets. Here's How to Change Their Minds.
Goals that are vague, non-collaborative and unattainable may actually deserve employees' wrath.