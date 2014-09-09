Salesforce

Salesforce Warns of Potential Malware Attack

Cloud-based business software company Salesforce said Tuesday that a particular type of malware that usually goes after information at large financial companies could be taking aim at its users.

The destructive software, called Dyre malware or Dyreza, steals user log-in data, according to the statement released by Salesforce today.

Salesforce said it has no evidence right now that any of its customers have been harmed. If the company discovers that customers have been impacted, it will contact them with information about how to proceed.

Bank of America, Natwest, Citibank, RBS, Ulsterbank have all been targets of the Dyre malware previously, according to a statement from Danish security company CSIS released earlier this summer.

The malware shows up in a users email account as spam and asks a customer to download a file with information regarding a financial account, CSIS says.

Salesforce says that customers should contact their technology team and ensure that anti-malware procedures in place are able to flag the Dyre malware.

