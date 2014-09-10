Burger King

Would You Eat Burger King's Black Cheeseburger?

You've heard of a Black Angus burger.

Burger King's latest creation isn’t that.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new "Kuro (Black) Burger" in Japan that has black buns, black cheese and a black sauce infused with squid ink, reports Kotaku. Bamboo charcoal is used to give the cheese and buns the unnaturally dark shade.

While the black cheese is new, black buns have actually been on the menu at fast-food restaurants in Japan and China for the last few years. Burger King and McDonald's released their first burgers with black buns as limited time offerings in 2012.

Fast-food chains in Asia often test items specific to the region that would turn the stomachs of most American customers. In the past, Kotaku has covered the Japanese roll outs of peculiar menu items such as McDonald's Purple Potato Shake, Pizza Hut's Caramel Marshmallow Pizza and McDonald's Cherry Blossom Burger with pink buns.

What Japanese menu items do you wish you could order at your local fast-food joint? I vote McChurros

