How to Apply the 'Law of Accumulation' to Your Business and Your Life

The Law of Accumulation simply says, “A small thing accumulated over time can become a big thing.”

Now, this principle is twofold, or is similar to a double-sided coin, one side being positive and the other negative. On the positive side, if you accumulate a small thing that is good in your business, over time it will become a very good thing for your business.

However, on the other side of coin, if you accumulate bad things, or neglect several small things that don’t seem important at the moment, they can become huge problems.

Another way to look at this principle, when looking at it on the negative context, can be seen as what happens when you neglect the small things that are not bringing forth positive results into your business.

The negative side of the law of accumulation. Let’s say you are a homeowner and have lived in your home for seven years, maybe even longer. Let’s say that when you reached your three-year mark, your home became not just your home but home to thousands of little demon termites but you neglected to regularly inspect your home for potential issues such as this.

Over time, because of this neglect, you begin to notice that your home’s frame and foundation is no longer what it used to be. Now, your home is on the verge or falling apart and there is nothing you can do about it.

This is the negative side of the law of accumulation at work. Can you imagine the little demon termites (faulty follow up systems, poor customer service, poor quality in merchandise, etc.) that you have been neglecting to take care of in your business? If you continue to neglect them you may eventualy no longer have a business, just as our poor homeowner in the illustration above has lost his or her home.

The positive side of the law of accumulation. If the negative side has to do with neglect, then the positive side must have to do with proper maintenance and management.

Consider the methodical system of the U.S. Marine Corps. The Marines understand what can happen when neglect is in their midst. This is why they are consistently training, learning, mentoring and growing. Or, in other words, accumulating training, knowledge and accountability on a constant basis.

The law of accumulation can apply to all areas of life, not just your business. If there is neglect in your personal, spiritual or professional growth, you can rest assured that decline in these areas is sure to follow.

However, if you attend to the areas that are faulty in your business or personal life, and begin to accumulate by performing small task of management and maintenance in the areas that are not what they should be, you can rest equally assured that your home (business) is strong enough to stand for another year.

