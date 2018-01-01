William Ballard

William Ballard is the CEO of William Ballard Enterprise, where he blogs about writing, publishing, business, and entrepreneurship.

More From William Ballard

The Fallacy of Multitasking
Multitasking

The Fallacy of Multitasking

Ever tried to wash dishes and clothes at the same time? Multitasking in the entrepreneurial realm is a bit like that.
5 min read
A 4-Step Plan for Customer Follow Up
Ready for Anything

A 4-Step Plan for Customer Follow Up

When the answer is "no," rephrase the question.
5 min read
How to Apply the 'Law of Accumulation' to Your Business and Your Life
Business

How to Apply the 'Law of Accumulation' to Your Business and Your Life

Small things lead to bigger things. The little problems we neglect and the budding opportunities we nurture have enormous ramifications.
3 min read
2 Principles That Will Change the Life of Your Business
Ready for Anything

2 Principles That Will Change the Life of Your Business

Whatever your business, Integrity and service are your best offerings.
3 min read
The 5 Irrefutable Principles of Selling
Ready for Anything

The 5 Irrefutable Principles of Selling

The more you are willing to give, the less you will need to "sell.''
4 min read
The Rule of 5 for Bloggers
Blogging

The Rule of 5 for Bloggers

Paradoxically, nothing boosts the creative process like routine.
4 min read
Semper Fi! How The Marine Corps Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship
Personal Values

Semper Fi! How The Marine Corps Prepared Me for Entrepreneurship

Building your idea into a business is an uncertain mission. Core values that don't bend under pressure are indispensable.
3 min read
