How to Discover Your Purpose in Business and Life

September 18, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



What is your purpose?

May be hard to know or answer right now. But once you discover it, it’s time to take on your quest.

Our next guest realized he wanted to visit every country in the world. It took him years, lots of financial resources and sacrifice with other things along the way to complete it. In this interview we discuss his journey and why having a quest provided him so much life purpose and meaning.

Thank you so much for downloading the School of Greatness episode 89 with Chris Guillebeau.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Discover: