How to Discover Your Purpose in Business and Life
What is your purpose?
May be hard to know or answer right now. But once you discover it, it’s time to take on your quest.
Our next guest realized he wanted to visit every country in the world. It took him years, lots of financial resources and sacrifice with other things along the way to complete it. In this interview we discuss his journey and why having a quest provided him so much life purpose and meaning.
Thank you so much for downloading the School of Greatness episode 89 with Chris Guillebeau.
Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn
In This Episode, You Will Discover:
- How and why Chris decided to journey to every country in the world
- World record setting and the World Domination Summit
- The process of writing $100 Dollar Start-up and freedom businesses
- Defining a Quest
- Where the possibility lies in questing
- Questions to ask before starting your greatness quest
- Stories of outrageous quests in The Happiness of Pursuit
- Intellectual awareness of mortality vs. emotional awareness of mortality
- The commonalities of people who go on great quests
- How Chris dealt with judgement while traveling to every country in the world
- The role of sub-goals in keeping the momentum of a great quest
- The biggest skill Chris learned from completing his quest (It’s a surprise)
- Plus much more…