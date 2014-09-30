The Truth About Intelligence and the Many Paths to Greatness

September 30, 2014 2 min read

To say it was challenging for me to get good grades in school is an understatement.

No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t read and pretty much every class I took made me feel like an ignorant child.

Although I lacked in school, I learned to develop other skills in the sports arena and through my interacting with people outside of class (it was my survival strategy).

I always thought my intelligence was defined by the tests I was given in school, but now there is a new group of individuals looking to change this way of thinking.

Our next guest on the School of Greatness is the scientific director at the Imagination Institute which is dedicated to making progress on the measurement, growth, and improvement of imagination across all sectors of society.

Thank you for stopping by and listening to this eighty seventh episode with Scott Barry Kaufman.

