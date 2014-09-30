The Truth About Intelligence and the Many Paths to Greatness
To say it was challenging for me to get good grades in school is an understatement.
No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t read and pretty much every class I took made me feel like an ignorant child.
Although I lacked in school, I learned to develop other skills in the sports arena and through my interacting with people outside of class (it was my survival strategy).
I always thought my intelligence was defined by the tests I was given in school, but now there is a new group of individuals looking to change this way of thinking.
Our next guest on the School of Greatness is the scientific director at the Imagination Institute which is dedicated to making progress on the measurement, growth, and improvement of imagination across all sectors of society.
Thank you for stopping by and listening to this eighty seventh episode with Scott Barry Kaufman.
In This Episode, You Will Discover:
- Why IQ tests are valuable, but could be used in correctly
- About the Neurodiversity Movement
- How Intrinsic Motivation works and why it declines after 3rd grade
- The role of context in the learning environment and how the public schools are doing it wrong
- To understand inspiration as a divine gift
- How Scott is redefining intelligence and what that definition is now
- About the important role of play in achieving flow states
- Plus much more…