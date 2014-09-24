Hackers

Another Hack: Jimmy John's Is the Latest Chain to Suffer a Data Breach

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

After weeks and months of high-profile data breaches, another one has emerged: this time, at Jimmy John's.

The sandwich franchise announced on Wednesday that customers' credit and debit card data was compromised after an intruder store stole log-in credentials from the chain's payments-system vendor. The hacker then used the stolen credentials to access point-of-sale systems at approximately 216 stores.

Both corporate and franchised locations were affected by the data breach, which lasted from June 16 to September 5. Jimmy John's has assembled a list of which stores were affected, during what periods of time.

Related: Why Uncovering a Network Security Breach Can Take Weeks or Months

The chain reports that the breach has now been contained, and that it is currently safe to use credit and debit cards in Jimmy John's stores.

Jimmy John's says that it has already taken steps to prevent future security breaches, including installing encrypted swipe machines, updating systems and reviewing its policies and procedures for third party vendors. The company is additionally offering affected customers identity protection services.

Jimmy John's joins an extensive list of chains hacked in 2014. Earlier in September, Home Depot reported 56 million credit and debit cards were put at risk in a cyberattack on its payment terminals. Other chains hit by hackers this year include Neiman Marcus, P.F. Chang's and Michaels. Jimmy John's has not indicated that its data breach is connected to incidents at other companies. 

Related: Home Depot Reports Bigger Breach Than Target; Criminals Used Custom Malware

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hackers

What Should Entrepreneurs Know About Meltdown and Spectre?

Hackers

Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.

Hackers

U.K. Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Indicted in U.S.