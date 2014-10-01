Pepsi Files Patent to Put Pop Rocks in Granola Bars

October 1, 2014 2 min read

Snap, crackle, pop… granola?

PepsiCo has filed a patent for chewy granola bars containing "carbonated candy." That means there could someday be Pop Rocks or Pop Rocks-like candy mixed into or topping PepsiCo-owned snack bars.

PepsiCo owns several lines of granola bars, including Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, a brand it mentions in the patent filing. The company says that Pop Rocks could serve as either a carbonated mix in or an outer coating for the product.

The most difficult aspect of mixing Pop Rocks into granola, according to PepsiCo, is making sure that the carbonated candies do not "pop" before being consumed. The patent lays out means by which PepsiCo would prevent "premature popping" until customers are chewing on their granola bars. At that point, "moisture in the mouth then provides the catalyst to initiate popping and provide the desired carbonated soda feel."

Granola bars often straddle the line between being a healthy snack with "real," unprocessed ingredients and being a high calorie treat, packed with sugary dried fruit and coated in chocolate. A Pop Rocks covered granola bar would definitely fall on the sweeter side – but at least the mini-explosions with your breakfast will be sure to wake you up in the morning.

