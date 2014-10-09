22 Quotes to Inspire Your Marketing Efforts

October 9, 2014 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We all need inspiration on a day-to-day basis, be it in our personal lives or to do our work. And especially if you’re trying to build a successful business. Startup life can be quite daunting, as I’ve experienced myself and while mentoring numerous entrepreneurs.

One of the toughest aspects of building a mobile-first business is trying to get customers to use your app (downloads) and get them to come back to it again and again regularly (retention).

Marrying the two, I’ve got some awesomely inspiring quotes from some of the best entrepreneurs and marketers to help you with inspiration while marketing your mobile app.

1. "Content is the atomic particle of all digital marketing." -- Rebecca Lieb

2. "When you start with what’s at stake for the buyer, you earn the right to their attention." -- Jake Sorofman

3. "SEO is not something you do anymore. It’s what happens when you do everything else right." -- Chad Pollitt

4. "The key ingredient to a better content experience is relevance." -- Jason Miller

5. "Your website is your greatest asset. More people view your webpages than anything else." -- Amanda Sibley

6. "People share, read and generally engage more with any type of content when it’s surfaced through friends and people they know and trust." -- Malorie Lucich

7. "Increasingly, the mass marketing is turning into a mass of niches." -- Chris Anderson

8. "Focus on the core problem your business solves and put out lots of content and enthusiasm, and ideas about how to solve that problem." -- Laura Fitton

9. "If you have more money than brains, you should focus on outbound marketing. If you have more brains than money, you should focus on inbound marketing." -- Guy Kawasaki

10. "You can’t expect to just write and have visitors come to you. That’s too passive." -- Anita Campbell

11. "Word-of-mouth marketing has always been important. Today, it’s more important than ever because of the power of the Internet." -- Joe Pulizzi & Newt Barrett

12. "As you’ve noticed, people don’t want to be sold. What people do want is news and information about the things they care about." -- Larry Weber

13. "To be successful and grow your business and revenues, you must match the way you market your products with the way your prospects learn about and shop for your products." -- Brian Halligan

14. "Marketing is telling the world you’re a rock star. Content marketing is showing the world you are one." -- Robert Rose

15. "Not viewing your email marketing as content is a mistake." -- Chris Baggott

16. "The media wants overnight successes (so they have someone to tear down). Ignore them. Ignore the early adopter critics who never have enough to play with. Ignore your investors who want proven tactics and predictable instant results. Listen instead to your real customers, to your vision, and make something for the long haul. Because that's how long it's going to take." -- Seth Godin

17. "Marketing is too important to be left to the marketing department." -- David Packard

18. "What you prefer or what your designer prefers doesn’t matter if it’s not getting you conversions." -- Naomi Niles

19. "If your stories are all about your products and services, that’s not storytelling. It’s a brochure. Give yourself permission to make the story bigger." -- Jay Baer

20. "The key is, no matter what story you tell, make your buyer the hero." -- Chris Brogan

21. "I don’t care much for best practice. I care about conversions. That’s why I test." -- Michael Aagaard

22. "Don’t be afraid to get creative and experiment with your marketing." -- Mike Volpe

Do you have a favorite quote about marketing that's not on the list? Let us know in the comments section below.

