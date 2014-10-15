How to Promote Yourself and Become the Brand Others Talk About

October 15, 2014 2 min read

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” - Theodore Roosevelt

I’ve been talking to so many young people lately who are not sure how to make a name for themselves. They feel stuck at a certain level and aren’t sure what it’s going to take to start making the income they want doing the things the love.

The key is promoting yourself . . . but in the right way.

That’s what this episode is all about. How to hustle for the long run and get what you want.

Welcome to episode 96 of the School of Greatness with my friend and New York Times bestselling author, Dan Schawbel.

In This Episode, You Will Discover: