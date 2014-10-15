Personal Branding

How to Promote Yourself and Become the Brand Others Talk About

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” - Theodore Roosevelt

I’ve been talking to so many young people lately who are not sure how to make a name for themselves. They feel stuck at a certain level and aren’t sure what it’s going to take to start making the income they want doing the things the love.

The key is promoting yourself . . . but in the right way.

That’s what this episode is all about. How to hustle for the long run and get what you want.

Welcome to episode 96 of the School of Greatness with my friend and New York Times bestselling author, Dan Schawbel.

In This Episode, You Will Discover:

  • The interesting lifestyles changes in social networking with people
  • How Dan Schawbel defines what a brand means
  • The story of Dan’s career and what he learned about the importance of brands
  • How the power of brands got me and Dan the spread in Details Magazine
  • Why personal branding is the best place to invest
  • The necessary foundation of building a powerful personal brand today
  • The things you really need to do that no one teaches you in school
  • The gap between the school system and the corporation
  • The best brands and why they are great
  • Plus much more…

