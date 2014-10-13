Apple's iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus to Be Available in More Than 115 Countries -- Just in Time for the Holidays
Apple is betting that its recently released iPhone 6 or larger iPhone 6 Plus will be on many (oh-so-many) holiday wish lists this year. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant wants to make those wishes come true. It says the phones will be available in more than 115 countries by the end of the year.
By the end of October, Apple says the new iPhones will arrive in 36 additional countries and territories across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa -- reaching 69 countries and territories. The remaining 46 or so countries are expected to be added in the weeks that follow, making this Apple's "fastest-ever" rollout of an iPhone.
The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are already available in this long list of countries:
- The U.S.
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- Isle of Man
- Italy
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- Luxembourg
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- the United Kingdom
- the U.S. Virgin Islands
And for those Apple fanatics that just can't get enough Apple news, here's the company's planned roll out through the end of October:
Friday, Oct. 17: China, India and Monaco
Thursday, Oct. 23: Israel
Friday, Oct. 24: Czech Republic, French West Indies, Greenland, Malta, Poland, Reunion Island and South Africa
Thursday, Oct. 30: Bahrain and Kuwait
Friday, Oct. 31: Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Thailand
