iPhone 6

Apple's iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus to Be Available in More Than 115 Countries -- Just in Time for the Holidays

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Apple is betting that its recently released iPhone 6 or larger iPhone 6 Plus will be on many (oh-so-many) holiday wish lists this year. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant wants to make those wishes come true. It says the phones will be available in more than 115 countries by the end of the year.

By the end of October, Apple says the new iPhones will arrive in 36 additional countries and territories across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa -- reaching 69 countries and territories. The remaining 46 or so countries are expected to be added in the weeks that follow, making this Apple's "fastest-ever" rollout of an iPhone.

Related: Apple Sells 10 Million iPhones in First Weekend

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are already available in this long list of countries:

  • The U.S.
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Canada 
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Hong Kong
  • Ireland
  • Isle of Man
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Liechtenstein
  • Luxembourg
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Puerto Rico
  • Qatar
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Singapore
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • Turkey
  • United Arab Emirates
  • the United Kingdom
  • the U.S. Virgin Islands

And for those Apple fanatics that just can't get enough Apple news, here's the company's planned roll out through the end of October:

Friday, Oct. 17: China, India and Monaco
Thursday, Oct. 23: Israel
Friday, Oct. 24: Czech Republic, French West Indies, Greenland, Malta, Poland, Reunion Island and South Africa
Thursday, Oct. 30: Bahrain and Kuwait
Friday, Oct. 31: Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Thailand

Related: 11 Things Android Phones Can Do That The iPhone Still Can't

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

iPhone 6

10 Awesome Cases For Your New iPhone 6

iPhone 6

Here's How You Can Watch Apple's iPhone 6 Event Today

Apple

New iPhones Set Record Sales in First Weekend