Apple's iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus to Be Available in More Than 115 Countries -- Just in Time for the Holidays

October 13, 2014 2 min read

Apple is betting that its recently released iPhone 6 or larger iPhone 6 Plus will be on many (oh-so-many) holiday wish lists this year. The Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant wants to make those wishes come true. It says the phones will be available in more than 115 countries by the end of the year.

By the end of October, Apple says the new iPhones will arrive in 36 additional countries and territories across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa -- reaching 69 countries and territories. The remaining 46 or so countries are expected to be added in the weeks that follow, making this Apple's "fastest-ever" rollout of an iPhone.

Related: Apple Sells 10 Million iPhones in First Weekend

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are already available in this long list of countries:

The U.S.

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

Ireland

Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

the United Kingdom

the U.S. Virgin Islands

And for those Apple fanatics that just can't get enough Apple news, here's the company's planned roll out through the end of October:

Friday, Oct. 17: China, India and Monaco

Thursday, Oct. 23: Israel

Friday, Oct. 24: Czech Republic, French West Indies, Greenland, Malta, Poland, Reunion Island and South Africa

Thursday, Oct. 30: Bahrain and Kuwait

Friday, Oct. 31: Albania, Bosnia, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Macau, Macedonia, Mexico, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, South Korea, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Thailand

Related: 11 Things Android Phones Can Do That The iPhone Still Can't