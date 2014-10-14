Domino's

Domino's Quarterly Profit Tops Wall Street View

This story originally appeared on Reuters

Domino's Pizza Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street's estimates, boosted by strong results overseas and its home market of the United States, where rival Pizza Hut is struggling.

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count said net income rose to $35.6 million, or 63 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 7 from $30.6 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10.5 percent to $446.6 million after sales at stores open at least one year at domestic and international shops increased more than expected.

Domino's rivals include Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut, Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John's International Inc.

Domino's had 5,002 domestic outlets and 6,119 international stores at the end of the quarter.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

