Apple

Apple Pay Officially Arrives Monday, Oct. 20

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Oct. 20 could mark a brand-new day for business owners as Apple rolls out Apple Pay, a contactless payment paradigm that many have billed as a credit-card killer.

While Apple is hardly the first company to the mobile payments space, it has unique advantages, including on-file credit-card information for 800 million iTunes accounts, as well as stated support from some of the world’s biggest credit-card companies, banks and retailers. 

Apple Pay will support American Express, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, for instance, and will be available for use at roughly 200,000 bold-faced merchants -- including Bloomingdale’s, the Disney Store, Duane Reade, Macy’s, Sephora, Staples, Subway, Walgreens, Whole Foods, McDonald’s and more.

Related: Why Apple Pay Could Be a Game Changer for Businesses

Five hundred additional banks and many more retailers have signed on to support Apple Pay since its unveiling last month, Tim Cook said today.

Competitors are already heeding the service’s arrival. In a strategic about-face, eBay announced last month that it would spin off its PayPal subsidiary into an independent, publicly-traded company. Other players in the mobile payments space include Google Wallet, Square, Stripe, Alibaba’s Alipay and a forthcoming credit-card reader by Amazon. 

Apple Pay functions simply and securely, according to Apple. Incorporating NFC (near field communication) technology, users simply place their finger on the Touch ID home button of their iPhones -- and now iPads -- and hold the device near a contactless reader, whereupon a payment is instantly transacted. Apple Pay will also work on the forthcoming Apple Watch, which is slated for next year.

In order to ensure secure transactions, credit card numbers are not stored on any devices, Apple says. Rather, each purchase utilizes a uniquely generated, one-time code.

Related: How Hackers Could Get Around Apple Pay Security

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apple

Apple Lays Off 200 Employees From Autonomous Vehicle Group, Project Titan

Apple

Apple Is Reportedly Cutting iPhone Production by 10 Percent

Apple

Apple Plunges $57 Billion in Premarket Trading, Dragging Global Stocks After Shock Sales Warning