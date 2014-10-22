My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

To Be a Brilliant Leader, Mindset Is Everything (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to brilliant leadership, there's no cookie-cutter mold for success. Vastly divergent styles can work equally well, which explains why many of our most respected leaders in business and tech often fall on opposite sides of a large number of spectrums. (Some are introverts, some are extroverts, some inspire through warm encouragement, while others do so through the strict enforcement of exacting standards, etc.) 

But while their styles may vary, successful leaders share very similar mindsets.

That's the takeaway from Gap International, a global business consulting firm that conducted in-depth interviews with more than 500 global executives over the past two-years to get a sense of a leader's mindset at the time he or she recalls doing excellent, productive work.

Related: 10 Awesome Tips for Being a Better Leader

These interviews revealed that, overwhelmingly, leaders accomplished great things when they focused on how their own contributions connected to a larger sense of purpose. Such big picture thinking elevated leaders' energy levels and served as a motivator to keep pushing for better results.

Exceptional outcomes were also achieved when leaders actively focused on their team members. Successful executives knew that to achieve greatness, they needed to ensure that those working below them were also highly motivated.

In other words, in their moments of highest accomplishment, leaders focused on the impact their actions had on the world and people around them.

Check out the infographic below for more information on a leader's mindset when he or she is operating "in the zone."

Click to Enlarge+
To Be a Brilliant Leader, Mindset Is Everything (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope

Leadership

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

Leadership

This Leader Says That 4 Words Changed His Life