Steve Jobs

What My 15-Plus Years at Apple Taught Me About Building Innovation from Scratch
Innovation

Innovation comes from small efforts you do every day.
Ken Kocienda | 5 min read
The Steve Jobs Equation for Tough Leadership
Steve Jobs

What the iconic founder taught us about pushing people to perform when it counts.
Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry | 6 min read
3 Key Factors That Led to Apple Becoming the World's First Trillion-Dollar Company
Apple

Apple has never competed on price, yet it is the brand preferred by people across the wealth spectrum.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook to Employees on $1 Trillion Milestone: 'It's Not the Most Important Measure of Our Success'
Apple

'Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How 10 Famous Business Leaders, Including Musk, Bezos and Jobs, Handle Meetings
Meetings

Yes, even Oprah gets bored in meetings.
Madison Semarjian | 6 min read
Steven Jobs's Wisdom Lives On
Project Grow

Here is what a crypto PR specialist learned from the most iconic American entrepreneur of our time.
Jennifer Spencer | 5 min read
With a Global Mindset and Flexibility You Can Outpace Any Competitor
Entrepreneurs

People who make it work for others are often rewarded with bigger and bolder opportunities.
Jennifer Keithson | 5 min read
The Secret Weapon 2 Famous Founders Deployed to Build Their Mega-Successful Companies
Founders

As Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos found, success comes when you turn your business into a reflection of your values.
Natasa Lekic | 6 min read
The Sooner You Adopt These 6 Entrepreneurial Mindsets the Likelier You Are to Succeed in Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Success is the result of diligence and steady practice.
Timothy Sykes | 4 min read
What You Can Learn From Steve Jobs About Distorting the Truth to Advance Your Vision
Project Grow

The "reality distortion field" is how great leaders inspire.
Luis Congdon | 5 min read
