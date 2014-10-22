My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

How to Be the Best Boss (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Being a great boss means keeping your employees happy. The rest is gravy.

Maintaining their happiness isn’t just important for morale -- it’s important for your bottom line. Happy employees result in a more productive work environment, more satisfied customers and fewer workplace mistakes, according to an infographic compiled by human resources software company CIPHR.

Making employees happy doesn’t necessarily mean paying them more money, either. While a raise surely has never actually upset anyone, it’s not the only way to keep your employees feeling satisfied and engaged.

Related: Sam Adams Founder: 'You Can't Expect More of Your People Than You Expect of Yourself'

For example, taking a minute to compliment your employees when they do good work will keep your team motivated, suggests this infographic from UK-based CIPHR. Another (free!) technique you can use to keep your staff happy is to make sure employees feel comfortable coming to talk to you. Keep your door -- literally and metaphorically -- open. And if an employee does seek your counsel, listen patiently, without acting frustrated.

For more on why it’s important to keep your employees happy and tips on how to do that, have a look at the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge+
How to Be the Best Boss (Infographic)

 

Related: Employees Don't Think Their Bosses Can Hack It -- And Other Global Workforce Trends (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

The Most Innovative Tech Companies and Leaders, Ranked (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

Infographics

9 Productivity Mistakes You're Making in the First 10 Minutes of Your Day (Infographic)