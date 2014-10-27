My Queue

Black Friday

Tell Us: Is it Wrong for Stores to Stay Open on Thanksgiving?

Is Thanksgiving time for everyone to spend at home with family, or a chance to get a jumpstart on holiday shopping?

Retail chains are already preparing to fight it out on the pre-Black Friday shopping battleground. Costco, as well as Dillard's, Burlington, REI and American Girl, are all reportedly closing up shop for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, stores such as Macy's and Walmart have already announced pre-Black Friday openings, with Macy's opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Last year, a number of stores, including Walmart, Macy's, Target and Toys 'R' Us, caused a buzz by opening earlier on Thanksgiving Thursday than ever before. Critics said that by starting Black Friday early, the chains robbed employees of a holiday spent with family. However, supporters have applauded the stores for updating their sales strategy to beat the competition.

Related: This Retailer Raised Prices on Black Friday -- And Saw a Lift in Sales (Say What?!)

"While many will accuse Macy's of somehow desecrating Thanksgiving, I admire the entrepreneurial spirit," sales expert Grant Cardone wrote last year. "All businesses and entrepreneurs should aggressively seek ways to take advantage when others are stuck in old rituals."

When do you think stores should open for Black Friday? Would you give employees a day off, or does getting a competitive edge on the competition come first? Let us know in the comments.

Related: Why Macy's Thanksgiving Sales Strategy Is Killing the Competition

