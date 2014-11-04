9 Mistakes Businesses Make on Social Media (Infographic)

November 4, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Over the past few years, I’ve created social media content and strategies for some of the world’s largest and most influential companies. I’ve also helped some friends tackle social media for their small businesses. I have come to the following conclusion: Social media can be really difficult.

Common assumptions often go like this: “It’s only 140 characters. How hard can it be?” Take into account things like brand voice, posting times, imagery, campaign goals, broader marketing goals, etc. and on could say a tweet is never just a tweet.

With so much to consider, it’s easy to make mistakes, but luckily there’s an infographic by entrepreneur Jason Squires to highlight nine of the most common mistakes businesses tend to make in social media.