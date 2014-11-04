My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing Mistakes

9 Mistakes Businesses Make on Social Media (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Over the past few years, I’ve created social media content and strategies for some of the world’s largest and most influential companies. I’ve also helped some friends tackle social media for their small businesses. I have come to the following conclusion: Social media can be really difficult.

Common assumptions often go like this: “It’s only 140 characters. How hard can it be?” Take into account things like brand voice, posting times, imagery, campaign goals, broader marketing goals, etc. and on could say a tweet is never just a tweet.

With so much to consider, it’s easy to make mistakes, but luckily there’s an infographic by entrepreneur Jason Squires to highlight nine of the most common mistakes businesses tend to make in social media.

Click to Enlarge+
9 Mistakes Businesses Make on Social Media (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing Mistakes

3 Marketing Mistakes That Kill Tech Startups

Marketing Mistakes

The 5 Biggest Marketing Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Marketing Mistakes

11 Disturbingly Offensive Ads That Landed Big Brands in Trouble