My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Alibaba

Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba Reports First Post-IPO Income Gains

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Chinese Ecommerce Giant Alibaba Reports First Post-IPO Income Gains
Image credit: Reuters | Chance Chan
Alibaba's logo is seen at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province.
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported quarterly results which showed net income rising 15.5 percent to $1.11 billion for the July-September period, meeting forecasts.

It was the Chinese e-commerce giant's first report to investors since its record-setting $25 billion listing in September.

The non-GAAP net income - which excludes the share-based compensation expenses and amortisation of intangible assets - compared with a consensus estimate of $1.17 billion based on a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 21 analysts.

Revenue rose 53.7 percent to $2.74 billion, versus expected sales of $2.7 billion, its fastest growth in three quarters. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20, while non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.45, up 9.4 percent year-on-year.

"We delivered a strong quarter with significant growth across our key operating metrics," said Jonathan Lu, chief executive officer of Alibaba in its earnings statement.

Mobile revenue was more than ten times higher than in the same period last year and accounted for 22 percent of total revenues, as Alibaba continued to successfully ramp up its mobile monetisation.

Meanwhile, profit margins shrank to a two-year low of 18 percent.

The shares were flat in pre-market trading in New York, from $101.80 at Monday's close. The stock has risen about 50 percent from its debut price.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Alibaba

Alibaba's Futuristic Supermarket in China Is Light-Years Ahead of the U.S. -- and Shows Where Amazon Will Likely Take Whole Foods

Alibaba

Jack Ma on Why Alibaba Isn't the Chinese Amazon

Alibaba

Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates; Mobile Revenue Soars