Preparing for Black Friday? Check Out These Stats About Online Sales. (Infographic)

November 8, 2014 2 min read

You can set your watch by it. The minute those Halloween decorations come down and snowflakes and reindeer make their way to shop windows, it's clear the holiday season is upon us once again.

And it's probably safe to say that no shopping day makes quite an impression like the day after Thanksgiving, the crazy retail bonanza that is Black Friday. While you steel yourselves for the main event, take a spin through this infographic by ecommerce search site Nextopia, which offers a snapshot of last year's online sales.

Related: The Holiday Mobile-Marketing Strategy That Retailers Really Need

Some of the most interesting figures:

-- More than $1.9 billion was spent in online sales last year, up more than 18 percent from 2012.

-- New York City led the way in online shopping in 2013, followed by Atlanta, Los Angeles, D.C., and Chicago.

Related: Doing These 5 Things Can Help You Get More Ecommerce Sales This Holiday Season

-- The average shopper spent about 10 minutes on the site before buying about $135 worth of merchandise.

-- Mobile sales made up 21.6 percent of all sales made online and 87 percent of online shoppers bought electronics, while 71 percent purchased clothes.

For more information about Black Friday's online footprint, from when the most sales were made, to which social media platforms made the most referrals, as well as predictions for 2014, check out the infographic below.