From FarmVille to Outsville, Zynga Co-Founder Mark Pincus to Launch App Accelerator

November 6, 2014 2 min read

From FarmVille to outsville, Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus is getting back into the apps game.

Just a few months since stepping down as CEO of Zynga, the mobile gaming company he helped create, word is that Pincus is starting a new company called Superlabs, a self-financed app development firm, according to the Financial Times.

“There’s so many interesting applications out there, yet for me, there’s still [a] very small number of apps that are fundamental for my day and my week,” Pincus told the FT. “Even if you’re a big huge company, or a scrappy entrepreneur, you still have to build a product that resonates with people.”

Related: When Founders Leave the Companies They Started

Pincus said Superlabs will be operate similar to an accelerator, fostering app startups while Pincus and his team "maintain control of all the ideas hatched at the group," the FT reports.

In July, Pincus stepped down from the CEO role at Zynga when the company hired former Microsoft executive Don Mattrick. Zynga has struggled financially and creatively, with revenues and stock prices sliding and no new big hits since FarmVille and the like.

Pincus will continue to maintain his positions as chairman and chief content officer at Zynga, the FT says.

Related: Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs