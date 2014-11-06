My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Apps

From FarmVille to Outsville, Zynga Co-Founder Mark Pincus to Launch App Accelerator

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

From FarmVille to outsville, Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus is getting back into the apps game.

Just a few months since stepping down as CEO of Zynga, the mobile gaming company he helped create, word is that Pincus is starting a new company called Superlabs, a self-financed app development firm, according to the Financial Times

“There’s so many interesting applications out there, yet for me, there’s still [a] very small number of apps that are fundamental for my day and my week,” Pincus told the FT. “Even if you’re a big huge company, or a scrappy entrepreneur, you still have to build a product that resonates with people.”

Related: When Founders Leave the Companies They Started

Pincus said Superlabs will be operate similar to an accelerator, fostering app startups while Pincus and his team "maintain control of all the ideas hatched at the group," the FT reports.

In July, Pincus stepped down from the CEO role at Zynga when the company hired former Microsoft executive Don Mattrick. Zynga has struggled financially and creatively, with revenues and stock prices sliding and no new big hits since FarmVille and the like.

Pincus will continue to maintain his positions as chairman and chief content officer at Zynga, the FT says. 

Related: Zynga Makes Its Biggest Buy Yet, Announces Fresh Round of Layoffs

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apps

12 Alarm Clock Apps That Will Get Your Butt Out of Bed

Apps

The Five Hottest New Apps For Freelancers

Apple Entrepreneur Camp Launches to Help Women App Developers