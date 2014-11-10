My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

McDonald's Goes 12 Months Without U.S. Sales Growth; Execs Promise Customization and 'Convenient' Payments

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

McDonald's sales slump has continued into October. On the bright side, the month wasn't as terrible as expected.

McDonald's global comparable sales fell 0.5 percent in October, a lesser drop than the 2.2 percent analysts were predicting.

Sales in Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) suffered the most, falling 4.2 percent. China and Japan are still struggling following the chicken supplier scandal in China this summer. However, Australia had a strong quarter, with McDonald's launching a higher-price customization menu that allowed customers to do add toppings like guacamole and pineapple to their burgers.

Related: McDonald's Tries to Tell Haters That 'Lovin' Beats Hatin''

In the U.S., sales dropped 1 percent, marking the 12th straight month without domestic sales growth. In an attempt to reverse the negative trend, McDonald's is revamping marketing and organizational structures, as well as simplifying the menu.

 "Today's consumers increasingly prefer customizable food options, dining in a contemporary, inviting atmosphere and using more convenient ways to order and pay for their meals," said McDonald's CEO Don Thompson.  "At McDonald's, we are diligently working to bring these elements of the customer experience to life through McDonald's Experience of the Future."

In October, McDonald's reported a global comparable sales decline of 3.3 percent. In addition to bad press and distrustful customers following the chicken scandal in China, franchisees blamed the poor quarter on overcomplicated menus, "idiotic" corporate marketing plans and a lack of corporate leadership. 

Related: Burger King Posts Strong U.S. Sales Growth as McDonald's Flounders

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales